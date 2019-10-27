Pros react to Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2 at Bellator 232

Rory MacDonald squared off with the man he defeated to win the title Douglas Lima in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 232 event.

MacDonald (21-5-1 MMA) got to the Bellator welterweight grand prix finals (while retaining his title) by defeating Neiman Gracie and going to a majority draw with Jon Fitch.

Meanwhile, Lima (31-7 MMA) earned tonight’s rematch with MacDonald by scoring a submission victory over Andrey Koreshkov, followed by a sensational knockout win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima had originally collided at Bellator 192 in January of 2018, in what proved to be a ‘fight of the year’ candidate. ‘The Red King’ ultimately emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s MacDonald vs. Lima rematch proved to be a rather one side affair. After a close opening round, Douglas Lima was able to take control of the fight in round two. He stuffed all but one of Rory MacDonald’s takedown attempts while battering the Canadian with low kicks and jabs. In the end, the judges in attendance awarded Lima a unanimous decision victory, crowning the Brazilian the promotions new welterweight champion.

Official Bellator 232 Result: Douglas Lima def. Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2 below:

Ready for my friend @PhenomLima to go out there and get that @BellatorMMA win and a huge payday! Let's go champ! #Bellator232 — Jordan Rinaldi (@JordanRinaldi) October 27, 2019

I have Douglas Lima winning 49-46 over Rory MacDonald who should become a three-time Bellator welterweight champion #Bellator232 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 27, 2019

The winner of the @BellatorMMA Welterweight World Grand Prix & new champion, @PhenomLima. pic.twitter.com/UwvxnIsj9D — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 27, 2019

I’m very happy with your win @PhenomLima! You’re where u deserve to be.Brazil at the top!Soon I’ll repeat your accomplishment obliterating the guys on my GP. Tô mt feliz por sua vitoria,está onde merece!Brasil no topo do mundo!Em breve repetirei esse feito dizimando tb o meu GP. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) October 27, 2019

Douglas Lima – a 31-year-old who turned pro 13 years ago – has quietly had a pretty amazing career. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) October 27, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019