Steve Cunningham defeats Frank Mir (Highlights)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his professional boxing debut against Steve Cunningham at tonight’s Triller: ‘Askren vs. Paul’ event.

Mir (19-3 MMA) was originally slated to meet Antonio Tarver at tonight’s event, however the Georgia commission would not allow the former boxing champion to compete.

With that, Frank Mir was booked to fight former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham for his professional boxing debut instead.

Cunningham (29-9-1) most recently saw action in August of 2017, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andrew Tabiti.

As for Mir, the former UFC heavyweight champion had scored a unanimous decision win over Roy Nelson in his most recent effort at Bellator 231 back in October of 2019.

Tonight’s Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham fight proved to be a much more competitive contest than many were expecting. Through the opening four rounds of the fight Mir found some success while taking little punishment. However, Cunningham’s boxing skills began to show face later in the fight, as he proceeded to rock Frank Mir on multiple occasions. To his credit, the former UFC heavyweight champion hung in there and traded shots with the experienced boxer until the final bell.

Official Result: Steve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

Check out the highlights from Mir vs. Cunningham below:

I’m 32 years old remember being Frank Mir on my video game in high school. Tonight he is still fighting. What a time. –#JakePaul #PaulAskren #ppv pic.twitter.com/8WoAFY7m3N — Ricardo (@cancelmytweets) April 18, 2021

Frank Mir firing back at Cunningham Infront of the Iceman Chuck Liddell.. pic.twitter.com/N9TeDbTAkT — ☘️ MMA VISUAL ☘️ (@MMAVISUAL) April 18, 2021

