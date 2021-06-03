Jake Paul negotiated an automatic rematch clause if he loses to Tyron Woodley, reveals Malki Kawa

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley may box twice.

According to Malki Kawa, Woodley’s manager, Paul, the brash YouTuber turned boxer negotiated an automatic rematch clause for their fight. Of course, Paul and Woodley will headline a Showtime boxing card on August 28. It’s a stiff test for the 3-0 pro boxer and if he loses, he has the right to trigger an immediate rematch.

“Jake Paul’s team negotiated an automatic rematch clause,” Kawa revealed to MMAFighting. “That’s how much this is a scary fight to them. If we win this fight, if Jake Paul wants it, then we have to run it back with him.”

Although Paul is only 3-0 as a boxer and has beaten Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib – a YouTuber – Kawa believes if Woodley wins it secures his legacy. He would get two big paydays and could retire on top like that and have his legacy cemented.

“This is a major, legacy fight,” Kawa said of Woodley’s fight against Paul. “Could you imagine if Tyron Woodley has lost his last four fights, comes in, demolishes this guy or say it’s a really good fight, Tyron pulls it out, goes and does another rematch, gets paid even more for the rematch. Let’s say beat him twice in a row and then decided to hang the gloves up forever.

“His legacy, although it’s already cemented, that takes it to another level and that’s why we got paid what we got paid and for Tyron,” Kawa added about Tyron Woodley’s fight against Jake Paul. “It also fires him up because it’s something completely different, it’s something new to train for and I think it’s an opportunity to erase the last four fights. That’s what we set out to do with this deal.”

Tyron Woodley enters the fight against Jake Paul on a four-fight losing skid.

What do you make of Jake Paul having an immediate rematch clause for his fight against Tyron Woodley?