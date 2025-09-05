Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on end of double-champ era

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the apparent end of the double champ era in the promotion.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists of all time. Upon arriving on the scene, he quickly made it clear that he was going to be one to watch at the elite level. Then, when he got to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he went on a run that eventually saw him become a two-weight world champion.

Alongside many of the other double champs at that point, Cormier didn’t have to relinquish either title and was able to hold both at one time. However, in recent times, that hasn’t been the case with Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili all giving up their belts in order to pursue a second strap.

In a recent video, Cormier gave his thoughts on the double champ era seemingly coming to an end.