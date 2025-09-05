Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on end of double-champ era
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the apparent end of the double champ era in the promotion.
As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists of all time. Upon arriving on the scene, he quickly made it clear that he was going to be one to watch at the elite level. Then, when he got to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he went on a run that eventually saw him become a two-weight world champion.
Alongside many of the other double champs at that point, Cormier didn’t have to relinquish either title and was able to hold both at one time. However, in recent times, that hasn’t been the case with Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili all giving up their belts in order to pursue a second strap.
In a recent video, Cormier gave his thoughts on the double champ era seemingly coming to an end.
Cormier’s view on double champ status
“To me, it represents something a little bit different,” Cormier said of the UFC 322 double-header having former champs relinquishing their titles on Good Guy / Bad Guy.
“To me, it feels… like when Ilia gave up his belt, you started to kind of sense that the champ-champ era might be coming to an end.
“Like the simultaneous champ, the Conor McGregor, DC, Henry [Cejudo] and Amanda Nunes. It seemed like that era, it might be coming to an end…
“This news solidifies that for me,” Cormier explained.
“Islam having to give up the belt because Ilia was gonna fight—I understood a little bit more. Now, seeing Weili do it, especially when there’s no clear Ilia [no. 1 contender], right?”
“Now Mackenzie Dern is fighting Virna Jandiroba… No disrespect to them, but there’s no Ilia. But making [Zhang] give it up [the title] tells me that era is over,” Cormier said of the UFC having champions rule over two divisions at the same time.
