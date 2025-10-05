UFC 320 Results: Youssef Zalal submits Josh Emmett (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated featherweight bout featuring Josh Emmett taking on Youssef Zalal.

Emmett (19-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past April, where he dropped a unanimous decision to top contender Lerone Murphy. Prior to that setback, the heavy-handed 40-year-old was coming off a brutal knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Youssef Zalal (18-5-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar this past February. That win was preceded by four straight submission victories, all of which occurred inside of the Octagon.

Round one of this featherweight scrap begins and Youssef Zalal shoots in and gets Josh Emmett down at the 40 second mark. Zalal works to the back and then rolls for an armbar. He sinks it in tight and it’s all over. Wow! Zalal might have broken Emmett’s arm.

YOUSSEF ZALAL SUBMITS JOSH EMMETT IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! OH MY GOD #UFC320pic.twitter.com/4ByYxX1Lvf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

FLYING UP THE RANKINGS AFTER THAT SUBMISSION ✈️@TheMorocanDevil earns the biggest win of his career tonight! [ #UFC320 | LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/TkpX1cs270 — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

Official UFC 320 Results: Youssef def. Emmett via submission (armbar) at 1:38 Round 1

Who would you like to see Zalal fight next following his submission victory over Emmett this evening in Las Vegas?