UFC 320 Results: Joe Pyfer stops Abusupiyan Magomedov (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup is kicked off by a middleweight bout featuring Joe Pyfer taking on Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Pyfer (15-3 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC 316 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Prior to that, ‘Bodybagz’ was coming off a knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 303.

Meanwhile, Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-7-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Michel Pereira this past April in Kansas City. Prior to that triumph, ‘Abus’ had scored a submission victory over Brunno Ferreira at UFC 308 in June of 2024.

Throwing down to kick off the main card! 👊 Abus Magomedov vs @Joe_Pyfer96

Round one of this UFC 320 middleweight matchup begins and Magomedov is able to force the clinch and get Joe Pyfer to the floor early. He quickly takes a smother position on the canvas and proceeds to soften the American up with short punches. Abusupiyan Magomedov begins working for an arm lock. He gives up on that and looks for a choke. Pyfer scrambles and gets up to his feet. He pushes the Russian back against the cage. Chants of “USA” begin to rain down from the audience. The fighters separate and Joe lands a right over the top from range. Abus shakes his head to say “no” that didn’t land flush or hurt. The horn sounds and we go to round two.

The second round of this middleweight contest begins and Joe Pyfer lands a big right over the top. Abus is stunned. Another shot from the American sends the Russian down to the floor. A big elbow now from Pyfer. He moves to full mount and locks in an arm triangle. This is tight. Magomedov somehow escapes but gives up his back. Joe looks for a rear-naked choke. He locks in a body triangle. Over three minutes remain. Pyfer cranks the choke. Abus taps and this one is all over! WOW!

HIS HANDS LEAD TO THE SUBMISSION 😮‍💨@Joe_Pyfer96 sinks in the rear naked choke to extend his win streak to 3!

Official UFC 320 Results: Joe Pyfer def. Abusupiyan Magomedov via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2

