Rising UFC star scoffs at Yair Rodriguez potentially receiving another featherweight title fight

Lerone Murphy Not Thrilled With Yair Rodriguez Title Chatter

Appearing on “Submission Radio,” Lerone Murphy was asked about Yair Rodriguez possibly receiving another crack at the UFC Featherweight Championship (h/t MMAJunkie).

“That would be terrible for the division, for the sport, because realistically – not to say Yair is not a good fighter – but he’s lost about three or four title shots,” Murphy told Submission Radio. “He’s only had one win in three fights, and it was against a guy that’s unranked.

“It wouldn’t make sense. Personally, me being in the division, I would want a shot, but I know I probably need one more, as well, but I wouldn’t be against Mosvar getting the shot. I believe out of everybody, if someone is going to get a shot, it would be Movsar (Evloev) or myself. We’re the both undefeated fighters, fresh fighters, never challenged for the title, and never fought Volkanovksi. You can’t put Yair back in there.”

Rodriguez actually challenged Volkanovski for the gold during “The Great’s” first run back in 2023. It was a one-sided affair in favor of Volkanovski, who scored a third-round TKO finish. Since that fight, Rodriguez has gone 1-1 but insists he’s ready for another chance to prove he can become an undisputed UFC champion.