Rising UFC star scoffs at Yair Rodriguez potentially receiving another featherweight title fight
One emerging UFC featherweight isn’t too thrilled about rumblings of Yair Rodriguez potentially getting another title shot.
Alexander Volkanovski became a two-time 145-pound titleholder when he defeated Diego Lopes for the vacant gold at UFC 314. Rodriguez also fought on that card, defeating former two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. While some felt Rodriguez could be booked in a grudge match with Lopes at UFC 320 in Guadalajara, there are some who think “El Pantera” could be getting a rematch with Volkanovski.
While the UFC hasn’t made the next UFC featherweight title fight official at this time, one rising star is already scoffing at the idea of Rodriguez being next in line.
Lerone Murphy Not Thrilled With Yair Rodriguez Title Chatter
Appearing on “Submission Radio,” Lerone Murphy was asked about Yair Rodriguez possibly receiving another crack at the UFC Featherweight Championship (h/t MMAJunkie).
“That would be terrible for the division, for the sport, because realistically – not to say Yair is not a good fighter – but he’s lost about three or four title shots,” Murphy told Submission Radio. “He’s only had one win in three fights, and it was against a guy that’s unranked.
“It wouldn’t make sense. Personally, me being in the division, I would want a shot, but I know I probably need one more, as well, but I wouldn’t be against Mosvar getting the shot. I believe out of everybody, if someone is going to get a shot, it would be Movsar (Evloev) or myself. We’re the both undefeated fighters, fresh fighters, never challenged for the title, and never fought Volkanovksi. You can’t put Yair back in there.”
Rodriguez actually challenged Volkanovski for the gold during “The Great’s” first run back in 2023. It was a one-sided affair in favor of Volkanovski, who scored a third-round TKO finish. Since that fight, Rodriguez has gone 1-1 but insists he’s ready for another chance to prove he can become an undisputed UFC champion.
