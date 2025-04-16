Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.

For the longest time now, Movsar Evloev has been a top contender in the UFC’s featherweight division. Despite that, he hasn’t really been given his flowers by a lot of MMA fans. Many aren’t that impressed by his style and don’t believe he’s deserving of a crack at the title. However, now that Alexander Volkanovski is once again the champion, you’d have to think he’d be more than happy to give someone like Movsar a shot.

Unfortunately, it may not happen. While Evloev’s resume is impressive, Yair Rodriguez is now claiming that he deserves to fight Volkanovski again after turning back Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. There are a lot of different factors that could determine who eventually gets the opportunity, but for the time being, Movsar isn’t really doing much from a marketing point of view to stand out.

Of course, that isn’t what title shots should be based on, but it can be important. After hearing about Rodriguez making his own case for a championship fight, Evloev had the following to say in a recent interview.