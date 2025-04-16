Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

By Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.

Movsar Evloev

For the longest time now, Movsar Evloev has been a top contender in the UFC’s featherweight division. Despite that, he hasn’t really been given his flowers by a lot of MMA fans. Many aren’t that impressed by his style and don’t believe he’s deserving of a crack at the title. However, now that Alexander Volkanovski is once again the champion, you’d have to think he’d be more than happy to give someone like Movsar a shot.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski names 2 potential challengers following UFC 314 title win

Unfortunately, it may not happen. While Evloev’s resume is impressive, Yair Rodriguez is now claiming that he deserves to fight Volkanovski again after turning back Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. There are a lot of different factors that could determine who eventually gets the opportunity, but for the time being, Movsar isn’t really doing much from a marketing point of view to stand out.

Of course, that isn’t what title shots should be based on, but it can be important. After hearing about Rodriguez making his own case for a championship fight, Evloev had the following to say in a recent interview.

Evloev’s thoughts on Rodriguez’s title claim

“Yair, if you want to fight for the title, you have to beat me first, and then you deserve it,” Evloev told MMA Junkie.

“I think it was the best fight for Yair Rodriguez in forever, and with ‘Pitbull,’ he’s a dangerous opponent, but I don’t think that’s enough to fight for the tile,” Evloev said. “Because he had his chance, and he just skipped it.”

“If Volkanovski is looking for the fight with me, I can wait and improve myself and stay ready, improve my skills, everything,” Evloev said. “Even if it’s like September, October, December, it doesn’t matter. I can wait as much as he needs. But if they have another one for the title, I’m not going to wait too much.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you believe is more deserving out of these two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Movsar Evloev UFC Yair Rodriguez

