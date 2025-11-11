Islam Makhachev responds to Kamaru Usman’s pleas for next title shot against UFC 322 winner

By Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025
Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294

UFC 322 welterweight title challenger Islam Makhachev responded to Kamaru Usman’s holdout for the next title shot.

Islam Makhachev will challenge for UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena’s title this Saturday at UFC 322. Makhachev, who was the UFC’s pound-for-pound king before vacating the lightweight belt earlier this year, has the chance to return to the throne and add to his legendary resume.

Maddalena and Makhachev are ready to welcome a slew of top welterweight contenders, depending on who wins this weekend at UFC 322. This includes former titleholder Kamaru Usman, who made a strong case for a title shot with a largely dominant win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman?

Usman made a strong case to face the UFC 322 winner during a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“A lot of people had a lot of questions: ‘Can he still fight? Is he still this guy? Is he still this way?’ I hope I proved that to everyone (against Buckley),” Usman said.

“I have my eye on this weekend. We’ll see who comes out victorious (Della Maddalena or Makhachev). I think it’s a big fight, it’s a good fight, it’s a tough fight for both guys. I’m sitting here looking at the winner like, ‘All right, let’s run it.’”

During a recent live stream with influencer Adin Ross, Makhachev responded to Usman’s remarks.

“After Jack I think Kamaru Usman,” Makhachev said.

“Kamaru Usman. He has the most title defenses at welterweight, now he’s in good position.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Usman is arguably the greatest UFC welterweight champion in the promotion’s history after a decorated title reign that included wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Gilbert Burns. Before his recent win over Buckley, Usman lost three consecutive bouts, including back-to-back title fights against Leon Edwards.

Makhachev and Usman are managed by the same manager, adding to the likelihood that the matchup could come to fruition after UFC 322. But if Maddalena successfully defends his belt, those plans will be thwarted.

