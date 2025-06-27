WATCH | UFC 317 headliners share chilling conversation ahead of title fight: ‘I’m sorry’

June 27, 2025

UFC 317 goes down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and all eyes are on the main event: a lightweight title fight between Spain’s Ilia Topuria and Brazil’s Charles Oliveira.

UFC 317, Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria

The UFC lightweight title is currently vacant, after long-time champion Islam Makhachev left the division to chase the welterweight belt. Topuria recently underwent a nearly identical situation, having vacated the featherweight belt to move up to lightweight. He was hoping to fight Makhachev for the lightweight belt, but with the Russian leaving the division, the Spaniard was matched up with former champ Oliveira to crown a new king instead. It’s an incredible matchup, and a toss-up, according to one expert.

On Thursday night, the two UFC 317 headliners faced off at the card’s pre-fight press conference. As they came face to face, they shared an intense conversation, during which Topuria actually expressed regret that they had to fight.

See their exchange below, and a translation of what they were saying, via Championship Rounds.

Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria come face-to-face ahead of UFC 317

Here’s the script, if you’re unable to watch:

Topuria: “You know it’s all respect. I just have to prove I’m the best.”

Oliveira: “Yes, for our families.”

Topuria: “I’m sorry. I didn’t want it to be against you.

Oliveira: “Don’t worry, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Topuria: “Of course. I’ve already won. The victory is mine.”

Needless to say, there is a lot of respect—and a lot of confidence—between the two UFC 317 headliners. The card will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has made a concerning claim about the mental health troubles of MMA stars Nick and Nate Diaz.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus when the latter returns at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has learned valuable lessons about moving forward after setbacks. And he’s offered advice to everyday people on how to do the same.

For as long as he’s been fighting, British Muay Thai contender George Jarvis has felt a clash with two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel has been inevitable.

Terrance McKinney is looking to put on a statement at UFC 317.

Jon Jones’ former teammate and rival, Rashad Evans, thinks ‘Bones’ retiring was a good decision.

Brandon Royval believes he doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

Renato Moicano believes the pressure is on him to not just beat Beneil Dariush but finish him at UFC 317.