Max Holloway cautions fans against doubting Charles Oliveira at UFC 317: ‘This fight is up in the air’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is better positioned than most to break down this weekend’s Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

Topuria and Oliveira are set to meet for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of 317. It goes down tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

Holloway suffered a knockout loss to Topuria down at featherweight in his last fight, and beat Oliveira by stoppage in the same division back in 2015. So, he knows them both well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway gave his thoughts on the imminent clash between his former opponents. He admitted he believes Topuria can win, but cautioned fans against counting Oliveira out.