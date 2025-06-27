UFC 317 fighter fired following horrendous scale fail during weigh-ins

One fighter has seen his UFC run end before it ever began.

The UFC 317 weigh-ins took place in Las Vegas on Friday. While most of the fighters on the card tipped the scales, one athlete not only blew his spot on this weekend’s card, but he also cost himself a spot on the UFC roster.

Christopher Ewert was scheduled to face Jackson McVey in a middleweight fight. While McVey hit his target at 185 pounds, Ewert whiffed by 10 pounds. It was later announced on the UFC weigh-in show that Ewert has been released from the UFC after initially serving as Sedriques Dumas’ replacement.