UFC 317 fighter fired following horrendous scale fail during weigh-ins

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 27, 2025

One fighter has seen his UFC run end before it ever began.

Empty UFC Octagon

The UFC 317 weigh-ins took place in Las Vegas on Friday. While most of the fighters on the card tipped the scales, one athlete not only blew his spot on this weekend’s card, but he also cost himself a spot on the UFC roster.

Christopher Ewert was scheduled to face Jackson McVey in a middleweight fight. While McVey hit his target at 185 pounds, Ewert whiffed by 10 pounds. It was later announced on the UFC weigh-in show that Ewert has been released from the UFC after initially serving as Sedriques Dumas’ replacement.

UFC 317 Weigh-ins

As for the rest of the weigh-ins, UFC 317 headliners Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira both made weight for their vacant lightweight title fight. Topuria clocked in at 155 pounds, while Oliveira weighed in at 154.5 pounds.

UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja tipped the scales at 125 pounds. His upcoming challenger, Kai Kara-France, also hit his target at 125 pounds.

Brandon Royval and Joshua Van both hit the 125.5 mark for their main card flyweight matchup. Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush are set for lightweight action on Saturday and they both weighed in at 156 pounds.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)
  • Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
  • Payton Talbott (136) vs. Felipe Lima (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
  • Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5)
  • Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
  • Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Niko Price (170.5) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
  • Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs. Alvin Hines (259.5)
  • Christopher Ewert* vs. Jackson McVey (185)

Backup Fighter for Main Event

Arman Tsarukyan (155)

*- Fighter missed weight by 10 pounds and the fight is canceled.

