Elbek Alyshov, Carlo Bumina-ang fire shots before pivotal bout at ONE Fight Night 37

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025
Elbek Alyshov vs. Carlo Bumina-ang

Undefeated records face judgment when bantamweights collide. Elbek Alyshov and Carlo Bumina-ang both carry perfect slates into Bangkok, knowing defeat derails future title dreams.

The Azerbaijani-Russian grappling specialist battles the Filipino knockout artist in bantamweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 37 on Friday, November 7, live from Bangkok, Thailand. Alyshov carries a flawless 9-0 record with eight submissions into his toughest test.

Alyshov announced his arrival at ONE Fight Night 34 in August. He submitted fifth-ranked Jeremy Pacatiw via arm-triangle choke, demonstrating elite grappling credentials against proven competition.

Bumina-ang presents a different challenge. He earned his contract winning five consecutive ONE Friday Fights bouts, then produced back-to-back first-round TKO victories on the main roster.

The Russian adjusted his camp for this matchup. He improved his striking technique while preparing for Bumina-ang’s southpaw stance and relentless pressure that earned him “The Bull” nickname.

“I’m working more on my striking technique and my ground and pound to add more action to my fights. I worked a lot in the stand-up in this camp, because my opponent is left-handed, and I need to be prepared for his aggressive approach,” he said.

“I think Carlo is a very dangerous striker, but he hasn’t faced my level of fighting. I’m aiming for an early victory.”

Carlo Bumina-ang believes striking will overcome Elbek Alyshov’s grappling

Carlo Bumina-ang rediscovered the aggressive finishing mentality that changed his life. The Filipino striker suffered a submission loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his main roster debut, forcing crucial adjustments.

His response proved spectacular. Back-to-back first-round TKO victories rebuilt confidence while establishing a clear blueprint. The 31-year-old Team Lakay product carries that mentality into his clash against an undefeated grappling specialist.

Alyshov’s perfect record makes him difficult to solve. Eight victories came via submission, demonstrating constant danger whenever fights hit canvas.

But Bumina-ang plans to impose his striking from the opening bell. His recent knockout spree proved power translates when maintaining offensive pressure throughout fights.

“My confidence has skyrocketed. It’s probably at 100 percent right now. Those last two wins were big for me. I learned I needed to be more aggressive,” he said.

“I believe my powerful strikes will still be the key to victory. It’s my bread and butter. I plan to pressure him on the feet to make sure he won’t be able to impose his style on me.”

