UFC under fire for airing Black History Month special starring Michael Chandler

The UFC is under fire for running a Black History Month special starring lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

February is recognized as Black History Month in the United States and several other countries. The UFC has already promoted three events in February, with one more on the calendar before the month concludes.

The promotion elected to run a Black History Month special during last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19 card. While the card was headlined by Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes—two accomplished African American heavyweights—the promotion’s Black History Month special starred Chandler, a white man who adopted a black child.

That decision by the UFC generated plenty of backlash on social media. See what some members of the combat sports media had to say about it below:

Y’all think I’m lying about this white savior piece the UFC just aired for #BlackHistoryMonth ? Okay, bet. pic.twitter.com/cKsvDWmJJu — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 21, 2021

“Y’all think I’m lying about this white savior piece the UFC just aired for #BlackHistoryMonth?” wrote Andreas Hale, the Senior Editor of Combat Sports for Sporting News. “Ok, bet.”

I love how the end says "The UFC is proud to celebrate Black History Month by acknowledging the achievements of its African-American and black athletes…" while showcasing a white athlete. — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) February 22, 2021

“I love how the end says ‘The UFC is proud to celebrate Black History Month by acknowledging the achievements of its African-American and black athletes…’ while showcasing a white athlete,” wrote Stephie Hayes, a writer for Bloody Elbow.

Can't lie…didn't watch that fight close enough to score it. Was still confused by the UFC's attempt at acknowledging Black History. — Matthew Wells (@MrMWellsArt) February 21, 2021

“Can’t lie, didn’t watch that fight close enough to score it,” wrote Matt Wells, a journalist for The Body Lock. “Was still confused by the UFC’s attempt at acknowledging Black History.”

UFC gonna celebrate Asian-American month with Stipe eating lunch at Panda Express — Zeus Tipado (@tipado) February 21, 2021

“UFC gonna celebrate Asian-American month with Stipe eating lunch at Panda Express,” wrote Zeus Tipado, who created the combat sports website Middle Easy.

See some other reactions from inside the combat sports bubble below:

WTF? It’s great that he loves his adopted son but that had nothing to do with Black History. It was a nice story about a white dude. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 21, 2021

UFC's Black History Month tribute to white fighter Michael Chandler was very UFC. https://t.co/x7vw4HuZDo — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) February 21, 2021

In today’s #WHOACAST me and @JustGinaMMA give our straight no chaser review of #UFCVegas19 and the UFC’s attempt at #BlackHistoryMonth Grab a beverage and some snacks and come listen 👉🏾 https://t.co/6kKEwv4Zdy pic.twitter.com/93Go3YjMeE — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) February 21, 2021

Every single black UFC fighter when the UFC decided Michael Chandler is the ideal candidate to talk about black history month. pic.twitter.com/wfFRXlmvUq — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) February 21, 2021

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS ONEEEEEEEEEEEE FUCKING MONTH. ONE! YOU HAVE 4 MOTHERFUCKING CARDS TO HIGHLIGHT/SHOWCASE BLACK FIGHTERS. AND MICHAEL CHANDLER ON TV TALKIN ABOUT THE BLACK STRUGGLE MICHAEL FUCKING CHANDLER ??????? — Rory_THM (@RawrEWreckz) February 21, 2021

Michael Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight champion, made his debut in the Octagon at UFC 257, bursting into title contention with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker.

