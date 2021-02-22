UFC under fire for airing Black History Month special starring Michael Chandler

Tom Taylor
Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month
The UFC is under fire for running a Black History Month special starring lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

February is recognized as Black History Month in the United States and several other countries. The UFC has already promoted three events in February, with one more on the calendar before the month concludes.

The promotion elected to run a Black History Month special during last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19 card. While the card was headlined by Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes—two accomplished African American heavyweights—the promotion’s Black History Month special starred Chandler, a white man who adopted a black child.

That decision by the UFC generated plenty of backlash on social media. See what some members of the combat sports media had to say about it below:

“Y’all think I’m lying about this white savior piece the UFC just aired for #BlackHistoryMonth?” wrote Andreas Hale, the Senior Editor of Combat Sports for Sporting News. “Ok, bet.” 

“I love how the end says ‘The UFC is proud to celebrate Black History Month by acknowledging the achievements of its African-American and black athletes…’ while showcasing a white athlete,” wrote Stephie Hayes, a writer for Bloody Elbow.

“Can’t lie, didn’t watch that fight close enough to score it,” wrote Matt Wells, a journalist for The Body Lock. “Was still confused by the UFC’s attempt at acknowledging Black History.”

“UFC gonna celebrate Asian-American month with Stipe eating lunch at Panda Express,” wrote Zeus Tipado, who created the combat sports website Middle Easy.

See some other reactions from inside the combat sports bubble below:

Michael Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight champion, made his debut in the Octagon at UFC 257, bursting into title contention with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker.

 

