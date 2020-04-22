BJJ with BJ: Guillotine Pass to Side Control

In this segment of BJJ with BJ, “The Prodigy” demonstrates how to properly pass from an opponents guillotine attempt to side control. This technique is the most common and most effective counter to a guillotine choke.

“It’s very basic. He grabs my head, I jump over the leg to side control. If I want to, I can put my forearm on his neck, push him off and take my head out.”

BJJ with BJ is our ongoing web series featuring techniques, tips, and drills to help both the novice practitioner and the season grappling veteran elevate their game.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 4/22/2020