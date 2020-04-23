Demetrious Johnson says he will fight for “four or five more years”

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is already thinking about retirement and says he has “four of five more years” left of fighting in MMA.

Johnson is universally regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters to ever compete in mixed martial arts. The ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix champion is next set to take on the promotion’s flyweight champ Adriano Moraes at a ONE event on May 29 in Manila, though that event is doubtful due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson has already accomplished so much in his career. He was one of the best champions the UFC ever had and since coming to ONE, all he’s did is win. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Johnson admitted that despite being at the top of his game, he’s already thinking about his retirement, and plans on fighting for just four or five more years.

“I think about (retirement). If I didn’t think about that at this stage of my career, I’d be f*cking foolish. I’m always thinking about what I’m going to do after fighting. For me, I give myself four or five more years, and right now I’m just focused on competing, building my brand, and setting myself up for after mixed martial arts. That way I don’t have to apply at Target or Costco,” Johnson said.

It’s surprising to hear Johnson admit that he’s already thinking about the next step in his life, but “Mighty Mouse” has always been a step ahead of everyone else, whether that’s inside the cage or outside of it. Regardless of what he accomplishes for the next few years of his career, he’s already one of the best to ever put on a pair of four-ounce MMA gloves.

