UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 322, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Zhang Weili, who’s moving up in weight. Heading into the bout, Shevchenko is a -128 favorite, while the challenger is a +100 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the women’s flyweight title fight at UFC 322. The pros like the underdog in Zhang to pull off the upset and become a two-division champion.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili:

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Shevchenko. I think she has all the tools to get it done, and her size will matter in this one, as she will be much bigger than Zhang.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That will be a good fight, but I’m going with Zhang by decision.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’ll say Valentina Shevchenko just cause Zhang is moving up in weight.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Shevchenko. I think the size will play a role, and she is the better wrestler, as I think she can use her size to control Zhang.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: Should be a close fight, but I like Weili to get the win and become the flyweight champ. It should be very competitive and close.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: That’s a good fight. But I think the size will be too much for Zhang. I’m going with Shevchenko.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: That is a great fight. I think Zhang gets it done. I’ve been impressed by her, and I think she wins her second belt.

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Beneil Dariush, Steve Garcia, Adrian Yanez

Fighters picking Zhang Weili: Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Kyle Daukaus, Youssef Zalal

