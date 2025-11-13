Three under-the-radar fights to watch at ONE 173 on November 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane

Desperate circumstances breed dangerous collisions. Takeru Segawa carries the sting of his shocking first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon into hostile territory against a battle-tested veteran hungry to prove age means nothing.

The 34-year-old Japanese striking icon battles Denis Puric in flyweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. The action goes down on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The #2-ranked contender hasn’t tasted victory on home soil in nearly five years following his narrow defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165.

This makes his showdown with Puric one of three fights that have been flying under the radar.

His blistering hand speed and surgical body attacks threaten to test Puric’s incredible durability from the opening bell. But the 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian thrives in these wars of attrition, having pushed Rodtang to his limit in a three-round barnburner at ONE 167.

Both warriors need this victory to stay relevant in the cutthroat 135-pound division. With backs against the wall and pride on the line, expect absolute carnage until one man falls in what promises to become the evening’s craziest encounter.

The former three-division K-1 Champion recognizes another Rodtang rematch opportunity awaits if he can deliver a statement knockout against the Bosnian-Canadian veteran. Puric’s granite chin and knockout power make him a constant threat to end any exchange.

Yuki Yoza challenges Superlek while Marat Grigorian battles Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

Yuki Yoza collides with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in bantamweight kickboxing warfare. The fight could produce the next challenger for Jonathan Haggerty’s World Title. The Japanese destroyer has been calling out Superlek for months, hungry to avenge his Team Vasileus training partner Takeru.

Victory over the pound-for-pound mainstay would be the biggest of Yoza’s career. His crippling calf kicks demolished opponents during his perfect 2-0 ONE start, but the 27-year-old faces his sternest test yet.

Superlek needs this win desperately after losing his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the scales and losing to Nabil Anane earlier this year. Critics wonder if the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion has lost his edge.

The Thai superstar is determined to silence doubters by dismantling another Japanese star before hometown fans. His technical brilliance and tremendous versatility against Yoza’s punishing leg attacks guarantee explosive striking battle in another epic Thailand versus Japan showdown.

Bad blood boils over when decorated veteran Marat Grigorian meets Japanese star Rukiya Anpo in featherweight kickboxing. Tensions exploded at the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference last month when the brash Japanese star dismissed Grigorian as one-dimensional.

The disrespect ignited fire in the normally composed Armenian veteran who vowed to humble the promotional debutant. The 34-year-old former three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion is determined to prove he remains among the world’s best featherweights.

