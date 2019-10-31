Kelvin Gastelum ‘not concerned’ as Darren Till heads to NYC for UFC 244

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has said that he isn’t really concerned about Darren Till’s visa issues, as “The Gorilla” confirms that he is en route to New York City for UFC 244.

The two men are set to square off in the co-main event of Saturday night’s card at Madison Square Garden in what will serve as Till’s middleweight debut in the UFC. However, the fight was in jeopardy earlier this week as the Englishman was unable to make it to the United States on time for his full fight week commitments.

This was reportedly due to his arrest in Tenerife earlier this year, which caused some visa issues, but despite all of the chaos, Gastelum didn’t seem too worried at the open workouts.

“To be honest I’m not really concerned about it,” Gastelum said (via MMA Junkie). “If something happens, this is the guy we’ve been preparing to fight and I feel like, for me to fight a Jared Cannonier in the backup is just not fair to me. I can’t take a fight like that on two days’ notice.”

As you can see by the above post, in the last few hours Till has seemingly confirmed that he is on his way to New York City for UFC 244. While there are still some concerns that he will be unable to make weight as a result of this disruption, we’d imagine that the UFC will just be happy he’s heading for The Big Apple.

Now, we just have to wait and see whether or not these two can get to fight night. If the fight goes ahead as planned, who are you picking? Darren Till or Kelvin Gastelum?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.