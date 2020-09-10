Henry Cejudo begs UFC President Dana White to allow him to introduce the world to C4

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has begged Dana White to allow him to try and win another title in the promotion.

Cejudo has been enjoying retirement ever since he successfully defended the Bantamweight Championship against the returning Dominick Cruz in May. Still, while he may have “retired”, he hasn’t really stopped campaigning for a big fight if and when he decides to return to the Octagon.

Now, he’s turning his attention towards UFC president Dana White as his search for another piece of gold continues.

Dear @danawhite a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/hKokjxvzV9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 10, 2020

“Dear @danawhite a beg you to allow me to introduce myself to the world as C4! #bendtheknee”.

While he could almost certainly walk into another bantamweight or flyweight title shot for his first fight back, he appears to be setting his sights higher than that.

“Triple C” hasn’t been shy in letting the world know that he believes he is capable of becoming the first ever three-weight world champion in UFC history. In order to do that, he’d have to capture the Featherweight Championship from Alexander Volkanovski, and it’s safe to say “The Great” isn’t 100% sold on the idea.

“He definitely lives up to his name when it’s the cringe, but I always thought the cringe was just things he said, but now it’s getting cringey how much he’s begging for a title fight,” Volkanovsk said of a fight with Cejudo on Submission Radio. “He just doesn’t stop. It’s cringey how you retire, and you call out everyone, stirring shit everywhere. It just seems like he’s even stirring the pot in the divisions that he retired in. He’s still getting lippy to some of the guys back down there, but obviously he’s calling me out. And again, if it was gonna happen it was earlier in the year. But again, I’ve got a division to hold and I’ve got my eye on the division. I want these number one contenders. And if for some reason the UFC pushed that [Cejudo fight] on me, like I said, I’ve got to get paid for it, because it’s just a waste of time for me, I believe. A waste of time for the division.”

It’d be one hell of a showdown but with so many contenders cropping up at 145 pounds, it isn’t a guaranteed match-up by any stretch of the imagination.