What’s next for Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez after UFC Norfolk?

In the main event of UFC Norfolk, Deiveson Figueiredo was taking on Joseph Benavidez. There, the two were originally set to fight for the vacant flyweight belt, but Figueiredo missed weight leaving Benavidez as the only person who could win the title.

In the end, the worst-case scenario happened for the UFC as Figueiredo TKO’d Benavidez in the second round leaving the flyweight title to be vacant.

Now, following UFC Norfolk, here’s what we think should be next for Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo was an underdog heading into this fight but sure didn’t fight like one. The Brazilian told BJPENN.com he was going to finish Benavidez inside two rounds, which he did. But, the weight miss puts an asterisk next to it.

Despite missing weight, the UFC should book Figueiredo in another vacant flyweight title fight against the winner of Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC Brasilia.

We’ve seen in the past a fighter missing weight for a title fight and getting another shot. For example, Yoel Romero missed weight for an interim shot and won the bout and in his next fight fought for the middleweight title.

This fight also makes a ton of sense as Formiga is the only person to ever beat Figueiredo. But, if Moreno gets past the Brazilian, Figueiredo vs. Moreno is still an interesting fight stylistically.

Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez is now 0-3 in UFC title fights and one has to wonder if he will get another crack. The American is one of the most respected fighters on the UFC roster and he has practically cleared out the flyweight division so who he will fight next is uncertain.

There is one person who Benavidez hasn’t fought and that is Askar Askarov, who is a perfect 11-0-1 as a pro. He’s coming off a win over Tim Elliott at UFC 246 and doesn’t have a fight booked.

Benavidez vs. Askarov could very well be a number one contender bout. Where, if the American wins, he would earn another crack at flyweight gold.

What do you think should be next for Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez after UFC Norfolk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/02/2020.