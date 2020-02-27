UFC Norfolk | Pro fighters make their picks for Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo title fight

In the main event of UFC Norfolk, the vacant flyweight title is on the line as Joseph Benavidez battles Deiveson Figueiredo. Heading into the fight, Benavidez is a slight -145 favorite while the Brazilian is a +115 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority are leaning towards Joseph Benavidez finally becoming a UFC champion but they realize how dangerous Deiveson Figueiredo is.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo:

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: Deiveson Figueiredo. He’s special man, he’s a beast. I think he will get the job done and be the next Brazilian champion.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: It is a good matchup as Figueiredo is explosive and dangerous, but Benavidez has been fighting top guys for years and he has so much experience. I think he’ll be able to solve the puzzle and get a win. But, it will be an exciting fight, just like most of the flyweight fights.

James Krause, UFC welterweight: Joseph Benavidez all day. I think that is a great fight for him. He beat Cejudo and Joe is a very difficult matchup for a lot of people. He has a good pace, awkward angles, good wrestling, I think Joe will take that fight pretty handily.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I see Benavidez finally taking it home. He’s been in the top five for as long as I can remember. His losses in title fights have made him even better and now he’s finally ready to become UFC champion. Benavidez by fourth-round TKO.

Brent Primus, Bellator lightweight: Benavidez is a tough guy but Figueiredo is tough and has knockout power. I think he will win, his striking is top-notch.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: I love Joseph Benavidez so I can’t go against him, but this is also a good style matchup for him and he will finally become a UFC champ.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Benavidez is a guy that has always been the second-best guy behind Johnson. Benavidez should get it done and finally be a UFC champion.

Fighters picking Joseph Benavidez: Kai Kara-France, James Krause, Steven Peterson, Jalin Turner, Devin Clark

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Gilbert Burns, Brent Primus

