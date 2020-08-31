What’s next for Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith after UFC Vegas 8?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 8, Anthony Smith was making a quick turnaround to take on the rising contender in Aleksandar Rakic.

Both men were looking to get back into the win column. With the light heavyweight title vacant, the winner would put themselves in a good position to earn a title shot or be part of a number one contender fight.

Ultimately, it was Rakic who got the job done as he dominated the fight to earn a clear-cut decision.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith after UFC Vegas 8.

Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic picked up the biggest win of his career as he beat a top-five light heavyweight in Anthony Smith.

Although Rakic did not get one of his highlight-reel finishes, he did dominate the fight and even dropped Smith with a leg kick. In the scrap, he proved he was the stronger man as he was able to control “Lionheart” on the ground and when they were standing, he was the one landing the harder shots.

Following the fight, Rakic called for a title shot against the winner of Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening as I believe the winner of Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira should get the next crack at the belt.

Instead, Aleksandar Rakic should take on sixth-ranked, Jiri Prochazka in what would be an insane fight between two knockout artists. The fight could happen late this year or early 2021. The winner would put themselves in a great position to fight for the belt.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith is now on a two-fight losing streak and after the event said he has some tough career choices to make. He is debating a drop back down to middleweight as he feels undersized for light heavyweight. If. he does that, it is likely he will get a ranked opponent at 185-pounds.

Yet, I think Smith should stay at light heavyweight and fight the loser of Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann on September 19.

For Smith, it gives him the chance to take a step back in competition, while for Walker or Spann, it is a big name to add to their record, but also a tough test. The fight could add to any pay-per-view or fight night card as a three-round fight.

What do you think should be next for Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith after UFC Vegas 8?