Weili Zhang will leave China due to coronavirus outbreak, finish UFC 248 camp in Las Vegas

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang has decided to head to leave Beijing and head to Las Vegas to complete her training camp for UFC 248.

Zhang is set to take on rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, taking place on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zhang had planned on finishing her training camp in her native Beijing, China, but due to the coronavirus outbreak which has left hundreds dead and thousands more in hospitals, she has decided to head to Las Vegas, Nevada to finish her camp.

Zhang’s manager Brian Butler confirmed with MMAFighting.com that Zhang and her team are working with the UFC right now on securing visas to expedite her trip to Vegas to finish training camp.

“The UFC has been working hard to expedite getting Weili and her team here for precautionary reasons. I have connected the UFC with (U.S. presidential candidate) Tulsi Gabbard again who has graciously trying to help push things forward,” Butler said.

Gabbard previously helped Zhang secure a visa last year when the new women’s strawweight champion needed one to come to the U.S. for a promotional tour. Once again, Zhang is calling on her for help.

The coronavirus has also affected the relationship between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang. Last week, Jedrzejczyk posted a meme on her Instagram making a joke about the coronavirus, and Zhang later responded to it with class. Jedrzejczyk afterward apologized for the joke, but it was something that offended many fans, who couldn’t believe the former champ would stoop to such a low level considering the severity of the coronavirus and how it’s something that has killed people and destroyed families.

Is Weili Zhang making the right move leaving China for the U.S. to finish her camp and how will the move affect the fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248?