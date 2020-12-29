Canelo Alvarez reportedly set to face Avni Yildirim in next boxing match

Pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez is reportedly set to face Avni Yildirim in his next boxing match that’s set to take place in early 2021.

Alvarez just defeated Callum Smith by a decision on December 19 in a lopsided super middleweight title fight. Although that fight went the 12-round distance, Alvarez didn’t take much if any damage against Smith and so he’s able to get back in the ring fairly quickly in 2021. After taking a few weeks off to spend time with his family for Christmas, Alvarez will get back in camp soon for a fight just two months away.

The LA Times was the first to report the Alvarez vs. Yildirim bout will take place on February 27. The initial report indicated that the fight would take place in Alvarez’s native Guadalajara, Mexico, but the location is not official yet. The location aside, this Alvarez vs. Yildirim matchup is nearly a done deal. The fight will take place at 168lbs.

Alvarez (54-1-2) is the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. The Mexico native has lost only once in his 15-year boxing career, a majority decision setback to legend Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Since that bout, he’s 12-0-1 with his lone blemish coming in a draw to Gennady Golovkin. Fans and media were hoping for a trilogy fight between Alvarez and GGG but instead, we are getting this matchup against Yildirim first. With a win, Alvarez could face GGG or Billy Joe Saunders next.

Yildirim (21-2) is a 29-year-old native of Turkey who hasn’t fought since a technical decision setback to Anthony Dirrell in February 2019, a loss that snapped a five-fight win streak. A professional since 2014, Yildirim is going to be coming off of a long layoff only to take on one of the greats in Alvarez. Some fans are not happy with this matchup as Yildirim will enter this bout as a massive betting underdog, as they hoped Alvarez would get a more competitive opponent after beating Smith so easily.

Do you give Anvi Yildirim a chance to defeat Canelo Alvarez?