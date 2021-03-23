Watch the corner advice from James Krause that inspired Grant Dawson’s last second KO over Leonardo Santos

UFC welterweight James Krause gave his pupil, lightweight prospect Grant Dawson, an incredible pep talk before he KOed Leonardo Santos.

Krause, the head trainer at Glory MMA & Fitness, has been getting lots of attention in the past year or so, not for his fighting skills, but for his coaching skills. The head trainer for numerous UFC fighters including Tim Elliott, Darrick Minner, and Kevin Croom, Krause has shown an incredible ability to be a teacher and a motivator. We saw that on display first hand once again this weekend when he was in the corner of the top prospect Dawson.

With Krause in his corner at UFC Vegas 22, Dawson took on the veteran Santos in the toughest test of his career to date. The first two rounds were very close and any scorecard was possible at that point, though we know now the judges had Dawson leading on points. Regardless, no one could have known that, and Krause made sure to tell Dawson that he needed to go for a finish. Watch the incredible pep talk that Krause gave Dawson before he KOed Santos with one second left in the fight.

“Hey, look at me right now. Hey, I don’t know how this is being scored, do you understand me? Look at me! I don’t know how this is being scored. You can’t take him down, you gotta try to knock him out. He ain’t throwing sh*t to hurt you. You’re just throwing one backside six. Add punches to it, put some numbers together for me, do you understand?” James Krause said. “Hey! We need a finish it. I don’t know if it’s 1-1, or it could be 2-0 your way or 2-0 his way. I don’t f*cking know, bro. We gotta go for a finish here. Hey! Don’t leave this to the judges. You have five minutes. I want you to knock his f*cking head off. Do you understand me?”

The win over Santos improved Dawson’s win streak to eight straight fights, including a perfect 5-0 record in the UFC. Just 27 years old and with Krause in his corner, Dawson could go very far in this sport, especially with that kind of powerful ground and pound.

