Polyana Viana responds to ‘revolting’ sexual comments from Colby Covington

Polyana Viana has responded after being mentioned in ‘revolting’ sexual comments by former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Covington made headlines last week when he suggested that he declined an offer from the UFC to fight Leon Edwards on short-notice because he was “balls deep” in Viana.

“There wasn’t much talks (for the Edwards fight). I was balls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks notice to fight some Leon (Edwards) guy, it was going to be a price tag,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio (via MiddleEasy). Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I’m not claiming to be her boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together?”

Colby Covington continued:

“That’s exactly what we did. We spent a couple of days together, had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form, and that’s that. I’ve got nothing but respect for her and Polyana’s a great girl, beautiful girl.”

Polyana Viana recently took to social media where she denied the ‘revolting’ sexual claims made by Covington.

Nunca dei margem para qualquer tipo de comentário ou julgamento sobre minha vida pessoal, mas não cabe a mim julgar a atitude da pessoa. Tenho pena de quem age de forma tão baixa para tentar se promover.

É revoltante. — Polyana Viana (@Polyana_VianaDF) March 20, 2021

“I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life,” Viana wrote on Twitter (via Google Translate). “but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting.”

Colby Covington had previously shared the featured photo of this article on Instagram, which had many fans wondering if ‘Chaos’ and Viana were dating. However, the UFC flyweight, who is on a two-fight winning streak, said she has a boyfriend, adding that she and Covington are just friends.