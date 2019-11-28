Walt Harris shares eulogy for deceased daughter Aniah Blanchard

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has released a statement about Aniah Blanchard’s death, sharing a eulogy for his deceased daughter.

The 19-year-old Blanchard was confirmed dead this week after an investigation into her shocking disappearance. Harris up until this point has remained out of the media spotlight as the police investigated the incident, but has now broken his silence about his daughter’s passing after it was confirmed by law enforcement officials in Alabama.

On Thursday, Walt Harris released a eulogy for Blanchard on his Instagram. You can read it below.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!” – Walt Harris

Harris also shared some photos of Blanchard on his Instagram as well.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White shared his condolences to Harris and his family for Blanchard’s death. Countless other UFC fighters, media members and fans have taken to social media to show Harris and his family an outpouring of support at this extremely difficult time.

We here at BJPenn.com offer Walt Harris and his family our sincerest condolences for the passing of Aniah Blanchard.

Rest In Peace Aniah Blanchard 2000 – 2019.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/28/2019.