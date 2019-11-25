Report | Police locate body believed to be Aniah Blanchard

The search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of UFC heavyweight contender Walt Harris, has taken the tragic turn we all hoped it wouldn’t.

According to a report from WRBL News 3, human remains believed to be Blanchard’s have been discovered in Macon County, Alabama.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” District Attorney Brandon Hughes told News 3.

According to News 3, Blanchard’s family has been notified of this devastating discovery.

Blanchard went missing on October 24.

On November 7, police in Pensacola, Florida arrested Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery, Alabama, in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.

Just days ago, on November 22, a second suspect, Antwain Fisher, was arrested in connection with this case. Fisher was charged with first degree kidnapping.

At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Walt Harris was scheduled to battle Alistair Overeem in the main event of the UFC’s December 7 card in Washington, D.C. Unsurprisingly, Harris withdrew from the fight amid this heartbreaking ordeal. He was replaced by undefeated heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who will now meet Overeem in the card’s main event.

The team at BJPENN.com sends its sincerest condolences to Walt Harris and the rest of Aniah Blanchard’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/25/2019.