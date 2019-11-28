VIDEO | Vitor Belfort looks absolutely jacked ahead of ONE debut

MMA veteran Vitor Belfort appears to be in top form as he prepares to make his ONE Championship debut in the new year.

In an Instagram video posted by Evolve MMA, Belfort looked every bit the killer he was in his heyday.

Acclaimed trainer Henri Hooft, who also posted a video of the Brazilian fighter recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4x9EumhCCg/

After being knocked out by Lyoto Machida in his last fight at UFC 244, Belfort announced his retirement from the sport. But, after a year break from MMA, it was announced that the 42-year-old had signed with ONE Championship.

Belfort has tallied 18 knockouts and 26 professional wins in his 23-year career. The MMA legend seemed a shadow of his former himself during his final bouts within the UFC and suffered five knockouts in his last seven fights. However, his losses were against top MMA athletes including former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi, former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo Souza and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

His return to the cage is expected to take place in 2020. No opponent has been confirmed, but Belfort already has decided who we would like in his corner.

“Joe Rogan and I made our UFC debuts on the same night. I became the youngest fighter to ever win (in the) UFC. And Joe embarked on his incredible career as the voice of the UFC,” Belfort wrote on Instagram recently.

“We also share the same respect for ONE Championship. @yodchatri and his team @onechampionship are changing the game for fighters and fans. @joerogan, I would like to formally invite you to be my cornerman in my first ONE Championship fight. I admire your dedication to the sport, and I would love to have that knowledge, and that voice, in my corner.”

How do you think Vitor Belfort will do in ONE Championship?

