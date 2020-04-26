Videos | Top 5 Knockouts: UFC 21 – UFC 30

In our newest segment “Top 5 Knockouts” we take a look back at some of the most brutal finishes that have occurred during numbered UFC events.

In this second edition of “Top 5 Knockouts”, we reflect back on UFC events 21 – 30, which occurred between the years of 1999 to 2001.

During that stretch the Ultimate Fighting Championship produced numerous knockout victories, but the following five KO’s stood out amongst the rest.

UFC 21: Eugene Jackson KO’s Royce Alger at 1:19 of Round 2

Eugene Jackson squared off with Royce Alger in July of 1999 and the result was a brutal one-punch finish. Jackson was able to flatten Alger with a left hook as he was coming forward early in round number two. Royce went crashing to the canvas as Eugene promptly raised his hands in victory.

UFC 22: Brad Kohler KO’s Steve Judson in 30 seconds

Brad Kohler faced off with Steve Judson in September of 1999 and the result was one of the most devastating knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship history. Kohler was able to connect with a massive right hand which sent Judson crashing face-first to the canvas just thirty seconds into the opening round.

UFC 24: Lance Gibson Sr. KO’s Jermaine Andre at 3:35 of Round 3

Lance Gibson Sr. and Jermaine Andre were matched up at UFC 24 and the result was fireworks. The pair went back and forth for two rounds before a nasty knee spelled an end to the contest in round three. Lance utilized the clinch and delivered a thunderous knee that sent Jermaine crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

UFC 28: Jens Pulver KO’s John Lewis in 11 seconds

Jens Pulver vs John Lewis at UFC 28 in Atlantic City, NJ on November 17, 2000. #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/oDvT5jy2Ds — danawhite (@danawhite) November 30, 2015

Jens Pulver made his fourth career Octagon appearance at UFC 28 in November of 2000 against John Lewis. The bout did not last long, as Pulver was able to land a pair of left hooks, the second of which put Lewis down and out for good. Jens would go on to win the promotions lightweight title in his next bout, defeating Caol Uno by way of majority decision.

UFC 30: Tito Ortiz KO’s Evan Tanner in 30 seconds

Tito Ortiz squared off with Evan Tanner in February of 2001 in hopes of earning his second career UFC light heavyweight title defense. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ would do just that delivering one of the greatest knockouts by way of slam in mixed martial arts history (53 second mark of the above video). Ortiz would go on to defend the belt on three more occasions before ultimately surrendering the title to Randy Couture at UFC 44.

Honorable mentions for ‘Top 5 Knockouts” between UFC 21 – UFC 30 go out to the following:

UFC 21: Andre Roberts KO’s Ron Waterman at 2:51

UFC 23: Eugene Jackson KO’s Keiichiro Yamamiya at 3:12 of Round 3

UFC 30: Pedro Rizzo KO’s Josh Barnett at 4:21 of Round 2

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com April 18, 2020