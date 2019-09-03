VIDEO | Watch UFC 242 Embedded: Episode 1

The UFC has released its first Embedded vlog for UFC 242, which goes down on Saturday, September 7 in Abu Dhabi, and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Dustin Poirier.

Watch the full episode below:

In this first instalment of UFC 242 embedded, interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is offered a warm welcome as he arrives in the United Arab Emirates. It took him 21 hours to get there, and he was greeted with a Rolls Royce ride and several gifts. According to Poirier many Arab dignitaries are flying in specifically for UFC 242.

“How many times in your life does an opportunity come to where they’re going to build an arena,” Poirier said. “Where you’re going to travel and fight one of the most dominant champions in your sport. I have an opportunity to really go out and be great at something and do something great. I am embracing it fully and I will not let it slip through my fingers. I’m excited. I’m going to capitalize on this opportunity and I’m going to change my family’s life with this win.”

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is in the country with his team and father in tow. Even on his day of rest, the undisputed champ is still putting in the work on his treadmill. He is accompanied by several of his countrymen including lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov’s father praises his son’s training with AKA coach Javier Mendez, and says ‘The Eagle’ is in top shape ahead of UFC 242. He hopes this will be one of the best performances of his son’s career.

Meanwhile, UFC 242 co-main event fighter Edson Barboza comes to Abu Dhabi for the first time and seems excited to be in the country. his opponent Paul Felder is shown training and is looking to avenge his previous loss to Barboza.

