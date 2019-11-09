Pros react to Zabit Magomedsharipov defeating Calvin Kattar at UFC Moscow

A key featherweight bout between perennial division contenders Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar headlined today’s UFC Moscow event.

Magomedsharipov (17-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 235 event.

The Russian standout had gone a perfect 5-0 under the UFC banner prior to today’s contest with Kattar, scoring three submission victories in that span.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (20-3 MMA) entered today’s UFC Moscow headliner on a two-fight win streak. ’The Boston Finisher’ had scored back-to-back first round TKO victories over Ricardo Lamas and Chris Fishgold in his most recent efforts.

Tonight’s UFC Moscow main event lived up to expectations as Magomedsharipov and Kattar proceeded to go to war for the fans in attendance on watching live around the world.

‘ZaBeast’ was able to get off the better volume of strikes in rounds one and two, but the Boston native appeared to be changing the tide in round three. Unfortunately tonight’s main event was only booked for three rounds so after fifteen minutes of action we went to the judges scorecards for decision. All three judges saw the bout in favor of Zabit 29-28.

Official UFC Moscow Result: Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Calvin Kattar by decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to today’s UFC Moscow main event below:

Fun main event here #UFCMoscow — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) November 9, 2019

Quick hands on both ends! #UFCMoscow — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 9, 2019

Fun first round 🔥 #UFCMoscow — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 9, 2019

Zabit has no cardio and can’t go 5 rounds in main event? #Weak #TrackRunner — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) November 9, 2019

Man!! Zabit was PRAYING for that bell to ring! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 9, 2019

