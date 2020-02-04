Floyd Mayweather accused of assault, but never put his hands on the accuser

A police report filed in Miami accused Floyd Mayweather of assault at a Miami hotel. However, all parties have agreed that Mayweather never put his hands on the accuser.

On February 1, the day before the Super Bowl, 32-year old Ricco Kimborough claimed he recognized Floyd Mayweather who was standing at the valet stand with his security team at the Fontainebleau Hilton at around 8.30 am.

He claimed he approached the boxing star for a photo, but Mayweather turned him down and responded “I can’t even get a good morning first?”

In the police report made, Kimborough claimed that Mayweather’s accompanying security team “pushed him away” whilst Mayweather threatened “I’ll beat your a*s.”

Footage obtained from the incident showed a verbal exchange where Mayweather shouted at Kimborough: “You can get this a*s-whooping for free.”

The accuser responded back, “I get an a*s-whooping, I’ll get all your money too! How about that.”

Mayweather’s security team attempted to diffuse the situation from escalating. Kimborough seemed riled up by the situation but security blocked him from closing any distance on Mayweather.

“Chill out man, where [are] you going with all that? Turn that sh*t off man, relax.”

Watch the clip obtained by TMZ below:

<noscript><iframe title="Floyd Mayweather Accused of Assault, Never Put Hands On Accuser" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LVVFqJjIWhw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

At no point does the situation appear to get physical. As evident from the clip, it appears the two men’s only interaction is a brief verbal exchange.However, the case is now in the hands of the Miami Beach PD. They will be investigating the allegations as a possible assault.

Floyd Mayweather and his camp are yet to comment on the incident. What do you make of his recent run-in with the law? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.