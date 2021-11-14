Video | Sean Strickland involved in road rage incident: “No guns, no knives”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) was involved in a heated road rage incident this weekend.

Strickland was expected to return at last weekend’s UFC 268 pay-per-view event against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Unfortunately, ‘Rocky’ was forced to pullout of the contest due to injury and Sean was removed from the card.

While awaiting his next assignment, Sean Strickland has kept himself in the headlines by sharing some disturbing posts on social media. The 30-year-old previously released a video suggesting he wanted “to do some weird sh*t” to UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad.

Most recently Strickland was back on Instagram where he posted a road rage video that showed him offering to fight the other driver in a “no guns, no knives” altercation.

Check out the wild footage below courtesy of Alex Behunin on Twitter:

Sean Strickland simply doesn’t give af pic.twitter.com/pfKoH5Bkip — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 14, 2021

In addition to his controversial social media posts, Sean Strickland recently opened up on his disturbing childhood, which included a phase as a white supremacist.

“I was really fucking angry. I was so angry I actually went through this weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase when I was younger and I got kicked out of school for hate crimes, like all this crazy shit. I was angry and I had a lot of fucked-up influences in my life that it felt so good to fucking hate something. I would walk down the street with like a knife or a rock hoping to kill somebody. And when I started training I’m like man, you’re just fucking angry.”

Sean Strickland continued during his appearance on The MMA Hour:

“My grandfather was like this big piece of shit. When you’re a kid you don’t see that, you hero worship. He kinda just filled your head with crazy shit. You’re in seventh grade spouting off about Nazis, you don’t even know what the fuck that means. But you hear it from someone you look up to and that identity consumed me. Drawing swastikas walking to school, like I didn’t know what the fuck that was. Later my grandfather died and I kinda resented him for it. When you’re racist, you don’t get ahead in life. You’re fucked, man. There’s no privilege from being racist, so I resented him for a majority of my life.”

Sean Strickland is currently on a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall this past July. Who would you like to see Strickland fight next?