Max Holloway trolls Conor McGregor following his UFC Vegas 42 win over Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway decided to troll Conor McGregor in the immediate aftermath of his impressive UFC Vegas 42 victory over Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway (23-6 MMA) was returning to action today for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. That win was of course preceded by back to back losses to reinging featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) was ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ had most previously competed in October of 2019, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Saturday’s main event resulted in the thrilling fight that many fans and analysts were predicting. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez wasted no time getting down to business, with ‘El Pantera’ landing a number of heavy kicks in the opening frame. Holloway’s pace, mixed with some timely takedowns, wound up turning the tide in his favor and after twenty-five minutes of thrilling action the Hawaiian was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Prior to today’s event, Holloway’s former opponent Conor McGregor took to Twitter where he slammed ‘Blessed’ over his claim of being the best boxer in the UFC.

“Best boxer my ass crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid.” – McGregor wrote in reference to Holloway having absorbed the most head strikes in UFC history.

Max Holloway responded to the diss by captioning a previous quote from the Irishman where Conor suggested he was 19-1 because he only counts knockouts.

“Undefeated.” – Holloway captioned the quote referencing that all of his losses have coming by way of either submission (1) or decision (5).

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Max Holloway of course have a history. The pair met way back at featherweight way back in April of 2013, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Despite both men seemingly showing interest in a future rematch, UFC President Dana White shutdown the idea of ‘Holloway vs McGregor 2’ happening next during today’s post-fight press conference.

“I don’t know what’s next for Max, but it does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again,” White said (via MMAJunkie). “Conor’s not even – Conor’s still hurt. To even talk about Conor is silly.”