Video | Reddit MMA poster reveals behind-the-scenes look at being in the corner of Mike Perry at UFC 255

A poster on Reddit MMA revealed himself to be in the corner of Mike Perry at UFC 255 and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

In October, Perry took to social media to announce that he would be auctioning off one of his corner spots at UFC 255 to the highest bidder. UFC middleweight Darren Till was among those who tried to get in on the action, but eventually, Perry found a private seller and sold his corner spot. Although UFC president Dana White said that Perry wouldn’t be allowed to sell his spot in the corner, it turns out that he did it anyway.

Unfortunately for Perry, he didn’t have a good night at UFC 255. After first coming in heavy on the scale at 175.5lbs, Perry then lost a unanimous decision to short-notice opponent Tim Means. However, while it proved to be a not-so-memorable night for Perry, it turned out to be one of the greatest nights of a certain Reddit MMA poster’s life.

On Wednesday, Reddit MMA member bsWINcups revealed that he was the one who was in the corner of Mike Perry at UFC 255 alongside Latory Gonzalez. The Redditor posted a behind-the-scenes video of him cornering Perry, noting that “Platinum” treated him great throughout the week and saying it was one of the greatest nights of his entire life.

It’s still a bit surprising that the UFC ultimately allowed the Redditor to corner Perry after White said it wasn’t allowed, but in the end, he seemed to do a fine job in the corner giving Perry some advice, especially for someone who isn’t a professional. Ultimately, the loss is completely on Perry here as he showed up overweight and put on a poor showing.

Do you think Mike Perry should go with a traditional corner in his next fight or do you find what he’s doing entertaining?