Derrick Lewis explains why he wants to fight Conor McGregor next: “Every interview he’s been calling me out”

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has jokingly suggested that he will be calling out none other than Conor McGregor for his next fight after this weekend.

It’s safe to say that Lewis is one of the most entertaining fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today, and as we look ahead to his future, it doesn’t appear as if that trend is going to stop anytime soon.

While there’s no chance on Earth of Lewis vs. McGregor happening aside from the most ambitious catchweight encounter of all time, it’s always nice to hear “The Black Beast” doing what he does best – entertaining the masses.

Enough is enough.@Thebeast_ufc is sick of Conor McGregor calling him out 😅 #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/NgIDiFwplW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2020

“I think there’s one guy that’s been talking trash for years that I wanna fight,” Lewis said. “Conor McGregor. He been calling me out – every interview he been calling me out so I need to fight him next!”

Of course, the priority for Lewis needs to be his fight against Curtis Blaydes this weekend, but the top contender doesn’t seem to think Lewis will be able to get the better of him.

“He likes to come with everything, he likes to play with heavy hands. He has nothing but his right hand and a flying knee,” Blaydes said to Combate. “I have footwork, I have wrestling, I have striking, I have several paths to victory, he only has one specific. I know he is predictable. He only has one punch, almost like Ngannou, but without his wingspan.”

“If you do that, you go after the finish, you open yourself up to making mistakes, and that’s how you lose. I prefer to win,” he explained. “Even if it is a very boring fight, as long as I win, I don’t lose my position.”

UFC president Dana White has called Blaydes out in the past for not being the most exciting fighter in the world, and yet, he still only seems to be one or two fights away from a title shot.

Who knows, with the year we’re having, perhaps we’re in for one of the most exciting heavyweight bouts of 2020.

Do you think Derrick Lewis can get it done this weekend?