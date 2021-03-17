Rafael Fiziev wants Korean Zombie fight at lightweight

Rafael Fiziev is arguably one of the best strikers in the UFC and the in-form lightweight just raised his hand for a fight with The Korean Zombie.

Currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, Fiziev is on the cusp of breaking into the top 15 at 155lb. The former policeman was last in action at UFC 256, where he knocked out Renato Moicano with a savage left hook back in December.

Ready for more Fiziev pic.twitter.com/iNHB4evOpV — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 10, 2021

Interestingly, that fight was Moicano’s second fight since deciding to make the jump to lightweight following a loss a first round loss to TKZ.

The Korean Zombie suffered a loss to Brian Ortega in his last bout, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision and failing to grasp a shot at the champion, Alex Volkanovski.

The 33 year old did not take the loss well, and said he packed on a whopping 20kg in the wake of the fight.

Since then, the fan-favourite has expressed an interest in making the jump to 155lb dude to inactivity.

“I had recently sat down with coach Eddie and Jason, my manager, and had a discussion about moving from the featherweight division to the lightweight division,” Jung said (English translation via his YouTube channel).

“I asked Sean if I could fight any lightweight fighter ranked in the 15th to 20th place. Nevertheless, I had to give that up after hearing about how long I would have to wait.”

The Korean Zombie continued:

“Since I had nothing scheduled as a featherweight fighter, I thought moving to the lightweight division wouldn’t be so bad. At least I would be doing something, but sadly, that didn’t work out either,” lamented the Korean.

Enter, Rafael Fiziev. The Tiger Muay Thai star responded to the TKZ story (MMAFighting) by commenting with some raised hand emojis on twitter.

Fiziev’s viral striking style has garnered some positive reviews in recent years, while TKZ remains one of the most popular fighters on the roster.

Could this be the perfect match-up for both men?