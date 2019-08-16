Jorge Masvidal: If Nate Diaz fight is offered ‘we’re taking it’

If Nate Diaz defeats Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 this weekend, he can potentially look forward to another huge fight in the welterweight division, as top contender Jorge Masvidal is more than willing to compete against him.

“In a heartbeat, we’re signing,” Masvidal told The Mac Life when asked how he’d react of a fight with Diaz was offered (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I’ve been chasing the belt for 16 years, but that’s such a fight for me, for the fans, for the sport, and it’s two Latin dogs just going at it. We haven’t seen that in the sport too much. We need to see it. You’re just going to lock up two dogs in the cage and let them go. Let’s find out what happens. That’s a fight I would love. If that fight gets offered, we’re taking it.”

Jorge Masvidal continued, reiterating that his primary goal is the UFC title, but adding that he’s willing to take other fights against big names for big paydays.

“I’ve got 16 years working with one goal in mind, and that’s to get the belt, and if I’m not fighting for that belt and I’m so close to it and it was promised to me after the Ben Askren fight, it has to be something of significant force — and they’ve gotta pay me, man. That’s about it.”

The UFC welterweight title is currently guarded by Kamaru Usman. While Masvidal is hellbent on taking Usman’s belt, he says he finds a matchup with Diaz more exciting than a matchup with Usman on a competitive level.

“I want the fights that will push me over the top,” Masvidal said. “The title for me means everything because I don’t have it, but Kamaru’s not like a dangerous dude. It’s not a fight that I’m scared to get hurt in. A guy like Nate, I know he’s going to try to rip my head off. He’s going to try to take my soul. So those big fights like that motivate me to work out, to get in there.”

