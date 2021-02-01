Video | Mike Goldberg parodies Conor McGregor in hilarious cameo

Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg parodied Conor McGregor’s “who da fook are you?” in a comical cameo from the former UFC play-by-play man.

Goldberg was the long-time UFC play-by-play commentator and he now does the same job for Bellator. In a recent cameo, a fan asked Goldberg to talk about the UFC 257 main event fight between McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and “Goldie” made sure the fan got their money’s worth. Check out the hilarious cameo video of Goldberg parodying the infamous “who the fook are you?” McGregor moment below (via Borrachinha Depot).

Mike Goldberg: “All of Ireland, much like myself, are massive Conor McGregor fans and of course a bit disappointed. All credit goes to “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier. He had a great gameplan. But who da fook knew he was going to take out that lower leg? Who da fook know that he was going to beat the “Notorious” one, Conor McGregor?”

Goldberg was the man in the booth for several of McGregor’s UFC fights, including his blockbuster fights with Nate Diaz. In fact, Goldberg was the UFC’s head play-by-play man for nearly 20 years, from his promotional debut at UFC Japan in 1997, until his final show in December 2016 when he provided commentary for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey. In 2017, Goldberg was signed by Bellator, where he has continued to provide commentary ever since.

Though Goldberg seems very happy working for Bellator these days, many fight fans who have watched the UFC for a long time can’t help but wonder if a return to the Octagon could be in the cards one day for Goldberg. With Jon Anik and Brendan Fitzgerald providing stellar play-by-play duties on a weekly basis, it seems doubtful there’s room for Goldberg in the UFC commentary booth right anytime soon. But don’t be surprised if one day you see him inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Do you think Mike Goldberg will ever return to do commentary in the UFC one day?