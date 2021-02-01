Khamzat Chimaev says he has never seen Leon Edwards fight

Ahead of their upcoming main event matchup, UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev admitted that he has never watched Leon Edwards fight.

After two previous matchups fell apart due to COVID-19 issues, Chimaev and Edwards will now meet in the headliner of a UFC Fight Night card on March 13. Fight fans are crossing their fingers that both men remain healthy so this fight can finally take place as expected, with the winner of the bout potentially earning a title shot against the winner of UFC 258’s Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns championship fight.

Looking at the matchup, it features the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the UFC in Edwards against the No. 15 ranked Chimaev. But despite Edwards being a member of the UFC roster since 2014 and fighting many of the spot’s top welterweights, Chimaev says he’s never seen him fight. Speaking to Frontkick Online ahead of his fight with Edwards, Chimaev said he is not interested in watching tape on Edwards. He says knowing that Usman beat him with wrestling is all he needs to know.

“I’ve never seen Edwards fight, I’ve only seen highlights of Usman beating him. Highlights on YouTube, something like that. If Usman won like that, I’ll demolish him. He has no knockout power or anything special at all. I’ll dominate both him and Usman. Inshallah. Soon,” Chimaev said.

Chimaev is very confident in his skills and is promising his fans that, despite having not watched Edwards fight before, he is going to go in there and beat him up.

“I want to smash him, brother. I want to destroy him. I want to take his head, And collect every head like this. I have nine right now, but soon I’ll have 10. Then we’ll continue collecting more,” Chimaev said.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev is being overconfident not watching any fight tape on Leon Edwards heading into their fight?