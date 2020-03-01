Video | Israel Adesanya appears to be dealing with an arm issue ahead of UFC 248

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya appears to be dealing with some sort of issue with his arm in a new video released in the days before UFC 248.

In an interview with Combat TV, Adesanya appears to have some sort of bump on his left arm. Immediately, fans in the comments section already threw out the possibility of staph infection, though at this point that is just speculation.

Check out the video and see for yourself what Adesanya’s arm looks like.

Again, at this point, any possibility of staph infection or any other sort of medical ailment for Adesanya is purely speculation. But there is absolutely some sort of bump on his left arm, so you can’t blame fans for thinking that’s the case.

Adesanya is set to step into the cage in six days from now at UFC 248 next Saturday in Las Vegas when he takes on top contender Yoel Romero for the UFC middleweight title. Adesanya was supposed to fight Paulo Costa, but after Costa was injured the UFC decided to give Romero the title shot despite the fact he’s coming off of back-to-back losses to Costa and Robert Whittaker.

This is set to be Adesanya’s first title defense since he won the middleweight strap from Whittaker back in October at UFC 243 in epic fashion. Adesanya has since blossomed into one of the biggest superstars in the world of mixed martial arts, and another win over Romero would help propel him even further.

Of course, that’s as long as the fight goes down as planned. As of right now, the fight is still on. But we all know that athletic commissions can be very fussy when it comes to medical conditions, which includes potential staph infections. Hopefully, Adesanya is okay and the fight can still go on, but as the comments sections indicate, not everyone believes he’s 100 percent right now judging by this video.

What do you make of this video of Israel Adesanya?