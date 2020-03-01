Amanda Nunes reacts to impressive performances from Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer at UFC Norfolk

UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes says she was impressed by both Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson at UFC Norfolk.

The UFC women’s featherweight division had two fights at UFC Norfolk. In the first, Anderson finished Octagon newcomer Norma Dumont in devastating fashion with a first-round KO. In the second, Spencer stopped Zarah Fairn in the first round with heavy ground-and-pound. Both Anderson and Spencer were very impressive in their performances, and Nunes took notice of what each woman did.

It seems very likely the next UFC women’s featherweight title shot will go to either Spencer or Anderson. According to the champ, she is open to fighting either of them. Check out what Nunes wrote on her Twitter below.

One fight down, Nice KO… let’s see the other now. 🦁 #UFCNorfolk — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 1, 2020

I like both winners tonight. Now it’s up to the @danawhite I’m ready for either.

At this point, it really does seem like it will come down to Anderson or Spencer as Nunes’ next challenge, and it feels like it’s a coin flip between the two as to who the UFC will choose as each woman was equally as impressive at UFC Norfolk.

What it might come down to is the fact that Spencer has a previous win in the UFC over Anderson by stoppage. MMA math doesn’t always work, but the UFC might feel like because Spencer already beat Anderson she might, therefore, give a better challenge to Nunes.

The other thing to remember is that White was extremely complimentary towards Spencer after she fought Cris Cyborg in her last fight at UFC 240. Though Spencer lost a unanimous decision, White praised her toughness that night and seems to be a big fan of her. Of course, that might not matter if White found what Anderson did more impressive.

Who between Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer should fight Amanda Nunes next?