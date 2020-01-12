Conor McGregor promises to ‘create magic inside the Octagon’ at UFC 246

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is promising his fans that he will “create magic inside the Octagon” at UFC 246 next weekend.

McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone in what is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2020. It’s McGregor’s first fight since he lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. He sat out the entirety of 2019 due to a suspension and legal troubles outside of the Octagon.

Now McGregor is on the verge of his comeback and he’s ready to get back to his superstar ways inside the Octagon. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an interview the week before the big fight, McGregor promised his fans that he will show them something special at UFC 246. Here’s what McGregor said.

“I’m happy to come back and have the comeback fight of my season against Donald and I look forward to it. It’s going to be a good night and I’m going to shine here on January 18. I’m going to create magic inside the Octagon like I have many times before, but this is going to be something special,” McGregor said.

McGregor hasn’t won a fight in mixed martial arts since a November 2016 knockout win over Eddie Alvarez that saw him capture the UFC lightweight title. Since then, McGregor has only competed twice professionally, once the loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and the other time a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017.

But despite not having achieved success in a few years, no one can deny that McGregor has the ability to do special things each and every time he steps inside the Octagon. His KO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in just 13 seconds stands as one of the greatest knockouts of all time, and if we are to believe the sportsbooks which list McGregor as a hefty favorite to get the job done against Cerrone, there’s a good chance McGregor could do something special just like that next weekend at UFC 246.

How excited are you for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?