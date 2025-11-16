Valentina Shevchenko not opposed to more super fights after UFC 322 title defense

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko UFC 322 interview with Joe Rogan

Valentina Shevchenko is mulling over her options after another textbook performance.

Shevchenko put the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship at stake against former women’s strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili. While this was viewed as a dream fight within the MMA community, “Bullet” outmatched Weili in the grappling and standup on her way to a unanimous decision win.

It was a dominant win for Shevchenko, who isn’t interested in making any demands. Instead, Shevchenko told reporters that she is content with assessing her options against the likes of UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison and her old rival Amanda Nunes. She also feels another UFC 322 winner may have solidified herself as the No. 1 contender at flyweight (via MMAFighting).

“I think it’s one of the possibilities, and I consider that,” Shevchenko said about moving up to bantamweight. “It’s kind of like, for now, I want to take care of injuries that I have, that [have been] kind of migrating from training camp to training camp with me [laughs]. But after maybe a week or something like that, we will have our conversation with my team and my coach, and decide what’s next, because I feel there are good challengers in flyweight as well; Erin [Blanchfield], Natalia [Silva], and bantamweight, now we have Amanda [Nunes] or Kayla [Harrison].

“I would say probably fans would love to see Amanda trilogy because it was unfinished business, but in the same time, it’s unclear yet, is she return or not return? Is she fighting or not fighting? And also, it’s unknown in what shape she’s going to return. Like, half Amanda or maybe full Amanda? Who knows?

“But Kayla is also one of the possibilities, and it’s going to be another super challenge.”

At the moment, Harrison is seeking a big fight against Amanda Nunes. She has said that if she can’t get the fight, she’d be open to sharing the Octagon with Shevchenko or even UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest on Valentina Shevchenko’s next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

