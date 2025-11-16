Dana White shares grim outlook for Jake Paul amid Anthony Joshua fight rumors

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Jake Paul would be making a huge mistake accepting a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Paul was expected to meet Gervonta “Tank” Davis before the end of 2025. Plans changed after Davis was slapped with a civil suit where a woman alleged battery and kidnapping. Paul issued a statement blasting “Tank” over the accusations and he pulled the plug on the matchup.

A report from Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine later claimed that Paul vs. Joshua is being planned for Dec. 19. During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the potential bout, and it’s clear he doesn’t think “The Problem Child” will find much success in such a fight (via MMAFighting).

“Oh Jesus,” White said at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference when told about the possible matchup. “That’s a f*cking bad idea. That’s a bad idea.”

White went on to predict that people would tune in just to see Paul get sparked.

“Let me tell you what, a lot of people will watch that one,” White said. “Sure [I’ll watch]. You know what everybody’s tuning in for on that one. I think everybody’s going to get what they’ve finally been waiting for.”

White and Paul have exchanged words over the years. Paul once blasted the UFC boss on social media for criticizing his boxing exhibition against Mike Tyson.

“Dana White has a been boxing promoter his whole career.” Paul wrote. “All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you down. Now Conor McGregor is hostage. Free Conor.”

White recently appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast and he spoke to Paul’s brother, Logan. He said poked fun at Paul for getting lawyers involved when others speak about him publicly.

“I don’t hate [Jake], he talks more s*** than anybody else on the planet, and now him and the warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] are running around trying to f***** sue people? They’re trying to sue people when people talk s***?” White said.