Dana White shares grim outlook for Jake Paul amid Anthony Joshua fight rumors

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Dana White gesture at UFC press conference

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Jake Paul would be making a huge mistake accepting a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Paul was expected to meet Gervonta “Tank” Davis before the end of 2025. Plans changed after Davis was slapped with a civil suit where a woman alleged battery and kidnapping. Paul issued a statement blasting “Tank” over the accusations and he pulled the plug on the matchup.

A report from Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine later claimed that Paul vs. Joshua is being planned for Dec. 19. During the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the potential bout, and it’s clear he doesn’t think “The Problem Child” will find much success in such a fight (via MMAFighting).

“Oh Jesus,” White said at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference when told about the possible matchup. “That’s a f*cking bad idea. That’s a bad idea.”

White went on to predict that people would tune in just to see Paul get sparked.

“Let me tell you what, a lot of people will watch that one,” White said. “Sure [I’ll watch]. You know what everybody’s tuning in for on that one. I think everybody’s going to get what they’ve finally been waiting for.”

White and Paul have exchanged words over the years. Paul once blasted the UFC boss on social media for criticizing his boxing exhibition against Mike Tyson.

“Dana White has a been boxing promoter his whole career.” Paul wrote. “All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you down. Now Conor McGregor is hostage. Free Conor.”

White recently appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast and he spoke to Paul’s brother, Logan. He said poked fun at Paul for getting lawyers involved when others speak about him publicly.

“I don’t hate [Jake], he talks more s*** than anybody else on the planet, and now him and the warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] are running around trying to f***** sue people? They’re trying to sue people when people talk s***?” White said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White Jake Paul UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko UFC 322 interview with Joe Rogan

Valentina Shevchenko not opposed to more super fights after UFC 322 title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
UFC

Islam Makhachev makes future plans clear after dominant UFC 322 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

Newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has an idea of his next move following another title win.

Dana White speaks during UFC press conference
Dillon Danis

Dana White takes responsibility for UFC 322 brawl involving Dillon Danis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

Dana White blames himself for the UFC 322 brawl in the crowd, which involved Dillon Danis.

Carlos Prates, Leon Edwards, UFC 322, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 322 Bonus Report: Carlos Prates one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to MSG for tonight’s UFC 322 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 322, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Islam Makhachev dominates Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311

UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili
UFC 322

Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili at UFC 322

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko
UFC 322

UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Michael Morales celebration
Sean Brady

UFC 322 Results: Michael Morales stops Sean Brady in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the high stakes welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Michael Morales.

Carlos Prates, UFC 322, Leon Edwards, KO, UFC
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Leon Edwards at UFC 322: "Me next!"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 322 main card lineup featured a high stakes welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.