Video | Derrick Lewis issued warning ticket from police officer, hilariously blames Chris Daukaus

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has posted a hilarious video of him being pulled over by a police officer recently.

Last Saturday night, Derrick Lewis got himself back in the win column with an emphatic knockout win over Chris Daukaus. It was the kind of result that reminded fans of a very important fact: “The Black Beast” is still one of the nastiest foes you could face at heavyweight.

Daukaus, a former Philadelphia police officer, took his defeat like a man – whereas Lewis decided to poke fun at his fallen opponent when being pulled over by the police.

“Alright Chris Daukaus, I’m still 2-0,” Lewis said. “They just gave me a warning. You tried it.”

Lewis is, of course, jokingly suggesting that Daukaus was the reason why he was pulled over, continuing his trend of being one of the UFC’s most entertaining fighters. The former title challenger got away with just a warning, even prompting a response from UFC president Dana White.

In terms of what’ll come next for both men, it’s hard to say in a division like heavyweight. Daukaus clearly needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out why he was so overmatched by Lewis, meanwhile, the victor just wants to keep knocking people out as often as he can.

Lewis now holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history at 13, and something tells us that he isn’t going to finish on that total – and that this may not be the last time these two meet.

What do you think of Derrick Lewis and his antics? Will he challenge for a UFC title again or is it more likely that he will serve as a "gatekeeper" for future contenders?