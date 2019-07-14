Urijah Faber believes chances of Henry Cejudo title fight are ‘very good’

Urijah Faber was just moments removed from a knockout win over Ricky Simon in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 155 when he took the microphone to call out UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Afterwards, the Sacramento native spoke to ESPN and continued making his case for getting the next fight against the champ.

Speaking to Karyn Bryant and Tyron Woodley of ESPN, Faber said that he believes he will be next in line to fight UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, and he thinks the fight between these two rivals presents an interesting stylistic matchup for the fans.

“The chances (of fighting Cejudo) are very good, I think,” Faber said. “In 2016 I left as a top contender. I was ranked No. 2 after I lost to Jimmie Rivera. I came out on a win (over Brad Pickett) and left as a championship fighter.”

According to Faber, it’s all about matchups in MMA. While Faber believes that Dominick Cruz may be a bad matchup for him, he believes he actually matches up very well against Cejudo if these two end up competing against each other inside the Octagon.

“It’s about matchups. Dominick Cruz is a tough matchup. He’s awkward and he’s gotten better with time,” Faber said. “Henry broke and out-conditioned Marlon Moraes (at UFC 238). I’m not the kind of guy who will ever break. My BJJ is definitely better than Henry’s and I love to wrestle. I think it’s a good matchup.”

It remains to be seen if Faber will indeed get the fight against Cejudo. But the champ himself called Faber out after beating Moraes at UFC 238, and with Faber beating Simon now he’s arguably the next guy in line for the belt, particularly since he’s a big name.

