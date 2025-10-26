Chael Sonnen baffles MMA legend with controversial Tom Aspinall comment after UFC 321

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025
Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall

Chael Sonnen’s controversial comment post-UFC 321 has a lot of people talking, including a retired standup warrior.

During the UFC 321 post-fight show, Sonnen reacted to Tom Aspinall being unable to continue after being poked in both eyes by Ciryl Gane this past Saturday.

“To fight with one eye is very common,” Sonnen said. “You’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You got to fight with one eye at times.”

Sonnen’s remark left many scratching their head, including Matt Brown, who took to his X account to react.

“Wait what? They actually said this?”

“Man this is some wild sh*t to say!”

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that rebooking Aspinall vs. Gane will be a “pain in the [expletive],” but he hopes the rematch happens as soon as possible. There’s no word on the condition of Aspinall’s eye following the fight.

The heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida was thought to be a possible title eliminator, but the outcome of Aspinall vs. Gane has changed things. Volkov defeated Almeida via split decision, but he may have to wait a while or possibly take another fight before getting his first UFC title shot.

White made it clear that he agreed with the two judges who scored the fight for Volkov. While Almeida had success grappling, he was quite inactive while in top control.

“You can’t win a fight by just laying on top of somebody,” White said. “That’s not how it works. So, I was actually very happy with the way the judges scored that fight.”

Volkov spoke to Full Send MMA following the fight and he criticized Almeida’s game plan. He even urged Almeida to increase his activity because UFC wants exciting fights. Time will tell when UFC can book Aspinall vs. Gane 2 and what that will mean for Volkov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chael Sonnen Matt Brown Tom Aspinall UFC

